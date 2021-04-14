Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.38

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.38 and last traded at $59.34, with a volume of 34573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,087 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 158,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.