Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lessened by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 1,534,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,739,703. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.