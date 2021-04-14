Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Trading 8.9% Higher

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.44. 100,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 96,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

In related news, Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. purchased 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $32,989.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,232 shares in the company, valued at $722,840.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. purchased 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $157,965.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,386.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,845 shares of company stock valued at $474,649 in the last three months.

Forian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORA)

Medical Outcomes Research Analysis, LLC was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit