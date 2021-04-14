Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Trading 8.9% Higher

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA)’s share price traded up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.44. 100,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 96,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

In related news, Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. purchased 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $32,989.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,232 shares in the company, valued at $722,840.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley S. Trotman, Jr. purchased 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $157,965.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,386.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,845 shares of company stock valued at $474,649 in the last three months.

Forian Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORA)

Medical Outcomes Research Analysis, LLC was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

