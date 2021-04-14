Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,539 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $467.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

