Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up approximately 1.4% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.18% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $24,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.11. 13,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $101.76.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

