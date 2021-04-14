Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Down 3.1%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) shares were down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.94 and last traded at $36.10. Approximately 2,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 158,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Franchise Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

