Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend by 29.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.77.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.18 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

