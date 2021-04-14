Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Franklin Resources traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 9561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEN. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 86.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after buying an additional 819,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

