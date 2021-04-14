Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

TSE:FRU traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.81. 198,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,688. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$2.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

