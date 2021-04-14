Freestate Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,053 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 49,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, reaching $224.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,916,707. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.