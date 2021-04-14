Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 69,660 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 929,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 69,660 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 14.6% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $123,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,618,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $2,972,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $2,041,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

