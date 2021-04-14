FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) versus HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Head to Head Analysis

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get HEXO alerts:

This table compares HEXO and FSD Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 12.02 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.19 FSD Pharma $190,000.00 183.55 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.33

FSD Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FSD Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HEXO and FSD Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 3 5 4 0 2.08 FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

HEXO presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential downside of 34.72%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92%

Summary

HEXO beats FSD Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.