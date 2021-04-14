Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $731,583.80

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $731,583.80 and $2.09 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00066332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00267741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.78 or 0.00725989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,981.04 or 0.99599751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $544.94 or 0.00875684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,071 coins and its circulating supply is 748,208 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.