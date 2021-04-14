FunFair Price Up 12.2% This Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00063934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00019346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.56 or 0.00690321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00088383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00032251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00036199 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

