Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Update

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FFRMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Future Farm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

