Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Short Interest Update

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the March 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FFRMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Future Farm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
About Future Farm Technologies
Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Future Farm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Farm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.