FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

