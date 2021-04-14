G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Panmure Gordon cut shares of G4S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of GFSZY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.71. 5,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,985. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. G4S has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

