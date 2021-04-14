Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $13.20 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.