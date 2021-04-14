Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $13.20 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit