Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $13.20 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $17.93.
About Gain Therapeutics
