Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Generac by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Generac by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $329.63. 10,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,549. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.25 and its 200 day moving average is $256.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

