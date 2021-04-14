GenesisX Achieves Market Cap of $107,263.86 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 177.7% higher against the dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $107,263.86 and $2,278.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,364,795 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

