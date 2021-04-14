GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.05 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock remained flat at $$23.99 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,906,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,074. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Equities analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $3,017,614. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 262,892 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 400,599 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 951,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 173,867 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 698,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.