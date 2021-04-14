GeoDB (GEO) Market Cap Reaches $29.84 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002189 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $29.84 million and approximately $534,056.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00687803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

About GeoDB

GEO is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,519,996 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.