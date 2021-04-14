GeyserCoin Hits Market Cap of $34,602.35 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $34,602.35 and approximately $7.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 190.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138,033.98 or 2.17022552 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 1,685.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,470,204 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

