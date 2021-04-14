GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

GFL stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 16,224.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 326,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

