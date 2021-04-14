Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,848,000 after buying an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after buying an additional 395,761 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,892,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,771,000 after buying an additional 373,671 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1,329.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

