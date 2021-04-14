Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.95

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.95 and traded as high as $28.69. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 13,365 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $402.56 million, a P/E ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

