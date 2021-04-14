Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.95

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.95 and traded as high as $28.69. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 13,365 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $402.56 million, a P/E ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 0.47.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.
