Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF makes up 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 1.87% of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBIZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

EBIZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

