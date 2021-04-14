GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $3,382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

GLYC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.63. 699,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $135.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.46.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

