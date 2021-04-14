GNY Hits Market Cap of $245.04 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. GNY has a market capitalization of $245.04 million and approximately $867,292.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GNY has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00059801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00018620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00089496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00632796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00032592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00036491 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.