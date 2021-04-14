Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 682 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 593,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,525,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

