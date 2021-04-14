Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $485.03. 30,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.59. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $246.80 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

