Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 116,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,675. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.