Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $46.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,353.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,323. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,120.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,183.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,186.21 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

