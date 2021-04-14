Golden Green Inc. Has $696,000 Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Golden Green Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $520,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,579,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 318,295 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. 31,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,650. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

