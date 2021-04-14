Golden Green Inc. Invests $504,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

