Golden Green Inc. Makes New $488,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

MAR traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $151.35. The company had a trading volume of 35,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

