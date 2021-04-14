Golden Green Inc. Purchases 14,608 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 44.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $11,177,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HPS stock remained flat at $$18.34 on Wednesday. 33,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

