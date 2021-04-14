Golden Green Inc. Sells 1,138 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Golden Green Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.6% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

Shares of NFLX traded down $12.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.68. The stock had a trading volume of 141,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,398. The company has a market cap of $239.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

