Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.86.

FOOD stock opened at C$8.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$3.25 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The stock has a market cap of C$621.76 million and a P/E ratio of -237.78.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

