Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.57

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$34.57 and last traded at C$34.50, with a volume of 78756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.3790099 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

