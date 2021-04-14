Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Up 164.4% in March

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the March 15th total of 964,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Greenlight Capital Re stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,520. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 831,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 585,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit