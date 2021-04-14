Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Up 164.4% in March

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 164.4% from the March 15th total of 964,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Greenlight Capital Re stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,520. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 831,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 585,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

