Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.86

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.86 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 13,853 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £115.83 million and a PE ratio of 92.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Gresham Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

