Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

