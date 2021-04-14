Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $387,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average of $109.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.75 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

