Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $4.49. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 62,771 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 16.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.