Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $4.49. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 62,771 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 16.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit