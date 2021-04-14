Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in March

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the March 15th total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GUKYF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

