Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report sales of $111.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.79 million to $117.00 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $128.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $448.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.46 million to $470.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $458.70 million, with estimates ranging from $436.80 million to $480.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 149,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,506. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.