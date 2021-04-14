Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Up 153.3% in March

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the March 15th total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $69.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

