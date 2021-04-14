Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

NASDAQ:HJLI remained flat at $$6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve.

