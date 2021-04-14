Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.61. 6,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,736. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $112.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

